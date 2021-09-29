CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Roy Excited to be Back in Action

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Sunday’s intra-team game in Ontario, LA Kings D-man Matt Roy spoke about being back in action and the excitement of moving forward. In an effort to solidify their future, the LA Kings wasted little time in giving contract extensions to those they will hope will help bring the silver-and-black back to the Promised Land, so to speak. Among those is, most recently, goaltender Cal Petersen in addition to Trevor Moore, Alex Iafallo, and defenseman Matt Roy.

