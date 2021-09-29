Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Highsmith limited in practice Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season both at the bottom of the AFC North and with continued injury concerns. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first day of preparation for the Green Bay Packers, eight names were on the list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were four players who did not participate while four players were limited.www.chatsports.com
