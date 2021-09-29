Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Brown and northeastern Coleman Counties through 415 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coleman, Santa Anna, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, Grosvenor, Burkett, Lake Brownwood, Echo, Thrifty and Hords Creek Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
