NFL

Broncos sign two offensive linemen to practice squad

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzyZB_0cC4bPno00

The Denver Broncos have signed offensive linemen Harry Crider and Javon Patterson to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Both players can play either as a guard or as a center.

Crider (6-4, 311 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Indiana with spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Patterson (6-3, 305 pounds) is a former seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss who has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns since 2019.

This might be a sign that injured guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

If Glasgow and Risner can’t play this weekend, Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz would start in their place. Crider and Patterson are candidates to provide more depth at guard.

The Broncos had room for Crider and Patterson on the practice squad after cutting outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu last week and promoting quarterback Brett Rypien to the active roster this week.

The 16-player practice squad is now full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19S32g_0cC4bPno00

