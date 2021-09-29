CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams claimed OLB Jamir Jones off waivers from Steelers

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Justin Hollins went down with a partially torn pec on Sunday, which will cause him to miss 8-10 weeks. The Rams wasted no time adding some depth at outside linebacker to help replace him, claiming Jamir Jones off waivers from the Steelers.

Jones was waived by Pittsburgh this week and Los Angeles saw him as a player worth putting a claim in for. He went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and entered the NFL with the Texans but was waived about three months after he was signed.

Jones was dominant in the preseason this summer, recording four sacks and an NFL-high six QB hits. He earned a spot on the 53-man roster but the Steelers promoted Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad this week and waived Jones to make room.

Here’s what Sean McVay said about the move during Wednesday’s press conference.

In three games this season, Jones played 36 defensive snaps with three tackles and one QB hit.

Best photos from Rams' massive Week 3 win vs. Buccaneers

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

