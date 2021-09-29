CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do I Deal with Grief?

By Robert Sines, Chaplain Homer White Post 66
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a very hard week for our family. Three men passed away very unexpectedly’ We were attending my first cousin Dick Sines funeral visitation in Waterloo, Iowa. He and I grew up together — we were like brothers for 70 years. During his visitation ceremony my phone vibrated it was my daughter telling me to call, stating she had some bad news. I called back to learn my best friend Jim Chulesky of nearly 50 years just died In Iowa city. I was shocked and like most asking what happened? How could this be he’s a strong physically fit guy. When arriving home from our trip I was informed another relative Erv Kneep had passed on too. Three very close to my heart friends just gone!

