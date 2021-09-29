Six Democrats Take Center Stage in Senate District 3 Primary

The East Side State Senate Seats (there used to be two) have long been recognized as seats of power with representatives focusing on issues that affected the City while artfully addressing and often introducing the General Assembly to social issues. It produced political icons like Lila Sapinsley on the Republican side and Richard Licht and David Cicilline on the Democratic side, who were heavily engaged in City issues and used their successes to attain major statewide offices as well as leadership in their respective political parties. Subsequent Senators focused more on social issues but neglected other problems.