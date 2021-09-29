CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Seeing Jasper Johns: Blockbuster exhibition reveals a brilliant but bleak legacy

By Philip Kennicott
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA - Something sad, even tragic, haunts the work of Jasper Johns. Now 91, the American artist is the subject of a mammoth joint retrospective, at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including more than 500 works from almost seven decades of artistic production. This is the first genuine, must-see blockbuster exhibition to open since the pandemic began in 2019, and it might be an occasion for euphoria. No living American artist has been so productive and so influential for so long. But for all its brilliance, the work of Johns is bleak. Almost everything you want from art is present: cogent ideas, flawless execution, a sweeping sense of history and a personal stamp that identifies every piece as unmistakably the work of a unique and capacious mind. But where are love and generosity?

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

The ARTnews Accord: Curators Scott Rothkopf and Carlos Basualdo Talk Organizing a Jasper Johns Retrospective

Scott Rothkopf is senior deputy director and chief curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, where he has worked since 2009. Among his many credits are exhibitions of work by Laura Owens, Jeff Koons, Wade Guyton, and Glenn Ligon, as well as “America Is Hard to See,” the inaugural show at the museum’s new home in 2015 that featured the Whitney’s permanent collection. Born in Argentina, Carlos Basualdo has been curator of contemporary art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art since 2005. Among his high-profile exhibitions is “Dancing Around the Bride: Cage, Cunningham, Johns, Rauschenberg, and Duchamp,” a 2012 survey...
MUSEUMS
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Jasper Johns, America's greatest living artist, plants his flag in two museums

Two venues, twice the excitement. And what goes for baseball fans, shuttling between stadiums, also goes for art lovers. "Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror" is an experiment. A single art exhibition, shared between two different museums 94 miles apart. But it will probably send fans scurrying to their local depot to purchase commuter tickets, between Sept. 29 and Feb.13. After all, Johns is one of the MVPs of American art.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
robbreport.com

From Van Gogh to the Obama Portraits, the Best Art Exhibitions to See This Fall

Pictured above: Njideka Akunyili Crosby, I Still Face You, 2015, acrylic, color pencils, charcoal, oil, and transfers on paper. After a year and a half of stops and starts, the art world feels like a dam about to burst, flooding us with a wave of exhibitions that will keep us exploring museums all season long. New York City alone will have the latest incarnation of MoMA PS1’s signature survey Greater New York, the New Museum’s Triennial and the Performa Biennial festival of performance art, all on view simultaneously. The ninth edition of Performa, which begins October 12 and runs through Halloween, will be held entirely outdoors, with some artists also broadcasting their projects.
MUSEUMS
TIME

Jasper Johns: "Dying While on Assignment Doesn’t Seem Like a Bad Idea"

Jasper Johns, possibly America’s most famous living artist and still plying his trade at 91, launches two retrospectives on Sept. 29; one at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City and the other at the Philadelphia Museum of Art . The exhibitions, known collectively as Mind/Mirror, illuminate the through lines of Johns’ large body of work: his fascination with such everyday symbols as numbers, targets, maps and flags; his sometime habit of limiting his color palette to red, blue, yellow and orange; and his exploration of such techniques as collage, hatching and scale. One section of the Whitney is dedicated to his variations on the motif of a Savarin coffee can crammed with brushes, which is widely believed to be the artist’s way of representing himself. Johns, who famously destroyed all his prior work before painting his first flag, lives in Connecticut and rarely gives interviews. He answered questions from TIME via email.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Michael Crichton
tricornernews.com

Retrospective Show of the Work Of Jasper Johns

Jasper Johns, considered the greatest living American artist — and a resident of Sharon, Conn. — has a retrospective of his work now at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City and, simultaneously, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, “two institutions with which Johns has had long-standing relationships,” according to information on the show at the Whitney’s website. The exhibition opened Sept. 29 and remains up until February.
SHARON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Museum#Art World#Smithsonian Museum#American
therapidian.org

Grand Rapids Art Museum Presents An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018

This fall, the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) will present the first major exhibition of Jasper Johns prints in two decades, An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960 – 2018. On view at the Museum from October 2 through January 8, 2022, the exhibition surveys six decades of Johns’ practice in printmaking through a selection of some 90 works in a wide range of techniques.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRAM presenting first major exhibition of Jasper Johns prints in two decades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Jasper John’s flag and target paintings made their debut in 1958, they gave him instant acclaim and made him a critical link between Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art. This fall, the Grand Rapids Art Museum will give viewers a glimpse into that world through the first major exhibition of Jasper Johns prints in two decades.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
t2conline.com

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror at The Whitney

Jasper Johns’s groundbreaking work sent shock waves through the art world when it was first shown in the late 1950s, and he has continued to challenge new audiences—and himself—over a career spanning more than sixty-five years. He was born in 1930 in Augusta, Georgia; spent the majority of his adult life in New York; and today lives in Sharon, Connecticut, where, at the age of ninety-one, he remains active in his studio. Johns’s early use of common objects and motifs, language, and inventive materials and formats upended conventional notions of what an artwork is and can be. His profoundly generative practice helped spark movements including Pop art, Minimalism, and Conceptualism, among others, and has inspired successive generations of artists to this day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

The Pandora Papers and the Art World, Slovenian Art Museum Floods, and More: Morning Links for October 5, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Orange

‘Queer Moments’ exhibit highlights legacy, work of LGBTQ artists

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. “Ropeswing,” photographed by Rory Mulligan, shows the form of a willowy adult climbing a tree to reach a rope swing. Though the model is obviously not a child, the black and white photo emulates a sense of playfulness and youth as the figure climbs with a dancer-like sense of delicacy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marin Independent Journal

Marin artist’s mixed-media exhibit honors tribal art and its legacy

Halla Ayla has always had a fascination with tribal art. A world traveler who is drawn to exploring and showcasing world cultures in her work, the Bel Marin Keys artist was taken by the history and beauty within each piece. The masks, ancestral skulls, drums and other pieces have inspired...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
University of Arkansas

Illuminating Dante: An Exhibit on Dante's Divine Comedy and Its Legacy at Mullins Library

"Illuminating Dante," an exhibit celebrating both the seventh centenary of Dante's death (1265-1321) and Italian American Heritage and Culture month in October, is presented by Special Collections and the Italian Program in the World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures Department at the U of A. Running from Oct. 5-31, the exhibit consists of 22 items organized in two cases and in expository columns on the first floor of Mullins Library.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Star-Tribune

The Nic to open art exhibit on legacy of Sissy Goodwin

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will commemorate Sissy Goodwin, a Casper resident known for his penchant for dresses, skirts and blouses, in a new exhibit opening Friday. The retired educator, who described himself as a cross-dresser, died in 2020 after battling brain cancer. He was 73. Titled “The Fabric of His...
CASPER, WY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Inside Arts: VIDEO AND PHOTOS — The original “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition brings its blockbuster show to Denver

Lighthouse Immersive is proud to open the Denver exhibition of their highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh. Tickets are available at www.denvervangogh.com/. Immersive Van Gogh is the latest creation by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe. More than two million visitors have seen his magnificent installations.
DENVER, CO
Record-Journal

New Exhibit An Artist’s Legacy: The Art of Leila Upson Barnes

Born in Southington on Oct. 31, 1884, Leila Holcomb Upson’s family owned a local grocery store located in downtown Southington, formerly on the corner of Main and Center Streets. She was a childhood friend of her future husband, Bradley Barnes, and the great-niece of Southington’s only Connecticut Governor, Marcus Holcomb.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Wbaltv.com

New BMI exhibit pays homage to Bethlehem Steel mill's legacy

A new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry is paying homage to the Bethlehem Steel mill's legacy. The exhibit, which opened Friday, is called "Fire and Shadow: The Rise and Fall of Bethlehem Steel Mill." It includes a 2,800-pound steel coil, wooden shoes workers used to strap over their boots to prevent melting, a real pipe wrench used by a steelworker and plenty of pictures and stories from those who worked at Sparrows Point and know the mill firsthand.
BALTIMORE, MD
Newton Daily News

Traveling art exhibit coming to Legacy Plaza in October

The Iowa Artists’ traveling art exhibit will be arriving to Newton in October and will showcase for free several pieces of 2D and 3D artwork at Legacy Plaza. In July, Iowa Artists announced the launch of its 50th Anniversary Reboot 2.021 Traveling Art Exhibit, which would be showcased at five galleries and museums in the state. The traveling exhibit has been on display since Aug. 3 and will be available for viewing through Feb. 26, 2022.
NEWTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy