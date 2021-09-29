Weekly COVID Cases Fall In McLean County; Kids Lead In New Cases

Weekly coronavirus cases in McLean County dropped to their lowest level since early August on Wednesday, while young people continue to lead in new cases. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), nearly one-fourth of the 350 new cases in the last week involve children under age 12, who are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine. Children 17 and under make up 34% of new cases. Just 12% of new cases involve people age 60 and older.