Foreign Policy

US, EU Pledge Joint Action On Tech Issues, Semiconductors, China

By Delphine TOUITOU
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. The inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) laid out a lengthy to-do list, but perhaps the most significant achievement was the symbolic restoration of good relations after the damage suffered under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

