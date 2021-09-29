“Be the reason a veteran wants to wake up another day”

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. This is an Op-Ed piece written by a central Wisconsin woman who wishes to remain anonymous. As the Editor, I have vetted the author and opted to honor her request, while sharing her plea for help. She doesn’t want to single out her veteran or her family, but she is asking for others to hear her plea.