Based on Stephanie Land's 2019 memoir of the same name, Netflix's Maid tells the harrowing story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a domestic-violence survivor and single mom who works as a house cleaner to make ends meet. The onscreen adaptation has been fictionalized as a creative choice, but just like Land's book, it takes place in Washington, where Land lived in Port Townsend. In the miniseries, we get the fictionalized Port Hampstead, where Alex lives, and Fisher Island, where she works and sends her daughter, Maddy, to day care. Though Maid features plenty of lush landscapes that reflect that of the Pacific Northwest, there has been, of course, some TV magic. Here's the deal: production of the miniseries actually took place in Canada, not Washington.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO