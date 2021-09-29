CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jalen Ramsey signed a Rams fan's jersey at a red light

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
Jalen Ramsey pulled up to Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers wearing a mariachi suit, looking like an absolute stud in his Rams-themed car. The team shared photos and a video of his outfit, which fans loved on Twitter and Instagram.

On his way to the game against the Bucs, Ramsey made a fan’s day – at a red light, nonetheless. He pulled up next to a car with fans holding up a jersey. Ramsey shouted, “Y’all got a pen?” and offered to sign the jersey before the light turned green.

They handed him the shirt and snapped a quick picture, an awesome gesture by the All-Pro cornerback.

The clip is from the Rams’ video on the meaning behind Ramsey wearing the mariachi suit, showing why he wanted to rock that unique outfit. The full video can be seen below on the Rams’ YouTube page.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

