It's A Big Day For The Free Britney Movement, But Will Her Conservatorship Be Terminated?

By Adrienne Jones
 7 days ago
Today is a day that Britney Spears has been waiting on for quite a long time. The superstar's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, will be in court today, along with others involved in Spears' 13-year long conservatorship (including her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears) to take part in a hearing that will listen to arguments about ending the agreement. But, will Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement see a big win today with the conservatorship actually being terminated?

