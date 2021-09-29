CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Scheduling issues lead to change in Belstadt trial

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
 7 days ago

BUFFALO — The change in the appointment of a presiding judge to try the case of a North Tonawanda man accused of the 1993 murder of Mandy Steingasser was prompted by a desire to get the 28-year-old cold case prosecution completed this year.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state's Office of Court Administration, told the Gazette on Tuesday that the replacement of Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio, by Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun was necessary to keep the trail of Joseph Belstadt set for late October.

"Judge DiTullio, who was slated to preside over the case, unfortunately had a personal issue come up that would impact on her ability to try the case in October," Chalfen wrote in an an email. "Administrative Judge (Kevin) Carter wanted to keep the process moving along and reached out to another Judge in the district who could maintain the trial schedule."

The replacement of DiTullio first became known on Friday. Mohun was in Lockport on Monday for a roughly 90-minute closed courtroom meeting with Niagara County prosecutors and attorneys for Belstadt.

After the meeting, Christine Kibler, the deputy chief clerk of the court, met with a reporter to explain that the meeting with Mohun had confirmed that jury selection for Belstadt’s trial will begin on Oct. 18 and was expected to continue up until Oct. 22. The selection of the jury will take place at the county courthouse in Lockport.

The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 25 and will take place in a State Supreme Court courtroom in Niagara Falls.

Because Mohun will have to continue to handle matters in Wyoming County, the trial is expect to be “off on Wednesdays,” while also accommodating days off on Election Day and Veterans Day. Kibler said the trial is expected to last four weeks.

“We’re hoping to be done by Thanksgiving,” she said.

It will be the second time that Belstadt will face a Niagara County Court jury. His first trial came to a grinding halt on March 16, 2020, after just two days, in the face of the exploding novel coronavirus pandemic. The jurors had heard the opening statements of defense attorneys and prosecutors and the testimony of four witnesses, before then Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon said the trial could not continue.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.

