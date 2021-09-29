CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

After COVID-19 cancellation, Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira set to headline UFC event in November

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4nn2_0cC4ZKd900

Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira is back on the books.

A former women’s bantamweight champion, Tate (19-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) will take on Brazilian contender Vieira (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in the main event of the UFC Fight Night event Nov. 20, the promotion announced Wednesday.

The fight originally was expected to headline the promotion’s UFC Fight Night event Oct. 16. However, Tate withdrew because of COVID-19.

Tate, 35, enters her second fight back since coming out of retirement. In her first fight in almost five years in July, Tate defeated Marion Reneau via unanimous decision. The win snapped a two-fight losing streak.

As for Vieira, she’ll look to rebound from a February unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. The defeat was her second in her most recent three outings.

With the addition, the Nov. 20 lineup includes:

  • Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa
  • Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng
  • Cheyanne Buys vs. Loma Lookboonmee
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinheiro

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Miesha Tate pulled from UFC Vegas 40 main event

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from her upcoming showdown against Ketlen Vieira, previously booked for the UFC Vegas 40 main event on Sat., Oct. 16, 2021 inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jim West fires back at “coward” Miesha Tate for suggesting Aspen Ladd attempted to cheat at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins

Jim West fired back at “coward” Miesha Tate for suggesting that Aspen Ladd attempted to cheat at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins. Ladd missed weight on Friday ahead of her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38. At first, Ladd stepped onto the scale at 141.5lbs with a full set of clothes on. After stripping down, Ladd had a final weight of 137lbs. Not only that, but she was visibly shaking on the scale and appeared to be in serious distress after another massive weight cut. After Ladd missed weight, Chiasson decided that she didn’t want to take the fight and she declined it.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Jessica Penne
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Ketlen Vieira
mmanews.com

Aspen Ladd Eyes Fight With Miesha Tate After UFC Vegas 38

After a litany of fight cancelations, Aspen Ladd finally meets Macy Chiasson and is still eying a fight with Miesha Tate before UFC Vegas 38 goes down this weekend. Ladd, 26, is the #3-ranked fighter in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. In her last Octagon appearance, she was tasked with fighting Yana Kunitskaya and showcased her refined power. The California native is known for her fast hands, and they were on full display in her last fight. After her coach Jim West got her motivated in between rounds, Ladd came out and sparked Kunitskaya. The bantamweight finished the contest and earned the victory with some vicious ground and pound.
UFC
Yardbarker

Miesha Tate rips Aspen Ladd over failed weight cut

Aspen Ladd apologized on Saturday night after the UFC was forced to cancel her fight against Macy Chiasson over a weigh-in issue, but Miesha Tate has no sympathy for her fellow MMA fighter. Ladd was scheduled to fight Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38, but the fight was called off after...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Aspen Ladd responds to Miesha Tate weigh-in attack — ‘I didn’t get it done’

Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion Miesha Tate lit up No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd for trying to “cheat” the scale at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins last Friday in “Sin City,” insisting Ladd and her team orchestrated the wobbly, towel-covered attempt to shrink from 141 pounds to 136.
UFC
mmanews.com

[UPDATE] Miesha Tate & Ketlen Viera Postponed Due to COVID-19

Unfortunately, the Miesha Tate campaign, specifically her Oct. 16 fight against Ketlen Viera, has been postponed after Tate came down with COVID-19. This news was first reported by Sherdog.com. We will keep you posted on when a new date for the fight has been determined. [ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED AUGUST 22,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Combat#Brazilian
Bloody Elbow

Miesha Tate details rough and ongoing experience with COVID-19

Miesha Tate returned to the Octagon in July, cancelling a retirement she announced back in 2016. In her return fight Tate, who looked to be in the best shape of her life, defeated Marion Reneau by third round TKO. After that win Tate was booked to fight Ketlen Vieira in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MMA Fighting

Miesha Tate reacts to Aspen Ladd UFC Vegas 38 weight miss: ‘Everybody saw you cheat’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is not mincing words when it comes to Aspen Ladd’s recent troubles on the scale. Looking to return to the octagon for the first time since December 2019 after recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, Ladd stepped on the scale this past Friday ahead of her scheduled rebooking with Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38. Ladd initially stepped on the scale — fully clothed — at 141.5 pounds, but after removing her clothing and stepping inside the cube, the final weight was 137 pounds, where Ladd was seen visibly shaking.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Report: Miesha Tate Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Ketlen Vieira Fight Postponed

The second fight of Miesha Tate’s comeback has been pushed back, as it’s being reported the former bantamweight champ has tested positive for COVID-19. Tate was booked to fight Ketlen Vieira on October 16th, in the headliner of the UFC’s Fight Night card that day. Recently Sherdog was the first...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy