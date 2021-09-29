CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Covid-19 Numbers

By Heather Rice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgyptian Health Department was notified September 28th, of 25 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 Saline County had 9 lab confirmed positives and White County had 16 lab confirmed positives. Also, Hamilton County Health Department was notified of 3 positive cases in Hamilton County residents.

