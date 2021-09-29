Rhode Islanders Jamie Michalak and Kelly Murphy team up for an enjoyable tale
Dakota Crumb, Tiny Treasure Hunter is the new book from author Jamie Michalak and illustrator Kelly Murphy. The book tells the story of Dakota Crumb, an adventurous mouse who visits a big city museum nightly, seeking artifacts to share with her friends. Most of the action takes place after dark – and with a twist or two – the book reveals a charming story. It’s a Night at the Museum-like tale, certain to put smiles on young faces.providenceonline.com
Comments / 0