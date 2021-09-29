15 Beauty Essentials to Complete Your Royalcore Aesthetic

If you, like everyone else, tried cutting or coloring your hair at home for the first time over the past 20 months, you’re already familiar with Brad Mondo, the hair educator extraordinaire of YouTube. His videos can teach you how to cut your own bangs, restyle a wig, or wave your hair with a flatiron, but he is best known for his “Hairdresser Reacts” series, in which he watches and comments on DIY hair transformations. As he watches the home videos, he lovingly and lightheartedly offers support, empathy, and advice from behind his laptop. It’s a shame that the aspiring hairstylists can’t hear him in real time. Although, as his fame has grown, it seems more people are trying to make Mondo proud by following his advice. Whether they pay close enough attention to get a good outcome is another story.

