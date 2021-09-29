CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

15 Beauty Essentials to Complete Your Royalcore Aesthetic

By editorial standards
NYLON
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s remarkable how TikTok has catapulted some of 2021’s hottest trends. From cabincore to dark academia (to light academia, for that matter), TikTok has brought us some of the most out-of-the-box, hyper-specific fashion and beauty trends. Of course, there’s something for everyone’s personal preference, but to inspire our fall and winter beauty looks, the trending favorite is royalcore, also referred to as Regencycore or princesscore. No matter what you call it, this internet aesthetic is for those who crave opulence and romance in their everyday life. For beauty lovers that includes making their everyday routines feel lavish with products in luxe packaging, rich pigments, or that generally make you feel like royalty.

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Shop All Day fashion and beauty essentials: Custom T-shirts, ’90s jeans, more

‘Shop TODAY with Jill Martin’: Everything you need to get ‘Back to the Basics’. A new episode of “Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” airs Thursday on TODAY All Day, focusing on everyday fashion and beauty essentials. Jill joins TODAY with a sneak preview of the featured products, including custom T-shirts, jeans from Everlane, personalized bags and accessories from Barrington Gifts, military-style jackets and more.Sept. 23, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line. The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Halsey
getthegloss.com

Aesthetics masterclass: how to get your volume and glow back

Sign up for our latest online event with top aesthetic doctor Paris Acharya for an evening devoted to healthy-looking skin. Get a £100 treatment voucher with your ticket. We all know that as we age, our collagen declines. This can result in a more drawn appearance around our mid-face, which makes us look tired. This area is one of the most commonly treated by Dr Paris Acharya of the Waterhouse Young clinic in central London. We’re delighted to welcome Dr Paris to host our latest online masterclass live from Waterhouse Young. She’ll be talking us through what happens to our mid-face as we age and what we can do to restore the lost volume.
SKIN CARE
active.com

Make Your Workout Next Level with These Home Gym Essentials

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Investing in a home gym is a great way to take complete control over your exercise regimen. A cardio or strength-training exercise is always one room away--and you can skip out on the mileage and wasted time it takes to drive out to the packed gym. Plus, at home, your workout essentials are always available. Of course, if you're looking to capture the same range and quality you get from your favorite gym, your choice in home gym gear is critical.
WORKOUTS
Marie Claire

The 14 Best Makeup Bags for Your Beauty Goodies

Arguably, one of the most neglected beauty purchases is the makeup bag that your favorite liquid eyeliners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and brushes go into. Makeup bags, organizers, and cases are a vital part of keeping your beauty products organized and ready to grab for last-minute trips or on-the-go makeup sessions. Whether you’re a full-on Marie Kondo type of organizer or if you carry lipsticks loose in your purse (guilty), consider investing in a durable and stylish makeup bag that will get you excited to dive in to create a new look. The right makeup bag not only saves time when you just need your trusty eyebrow pencil, but also helps take stock of all your products so you can rediscover old favorites.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Royalcore#Nylon
NYLON

Onitsuka Tiger’s New Spring 2022 Collection Is The Exact Type Of Athluxury We Want To Wear

Travel is undoubtedly on most of our minds — Onitsuka Tiger designer Andrea Pompilio’s included. For Spring 2022, the creative director of the Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger delivered the trip of a lifetime, even if only virtually. Presented during Milan Fashion Week, the brand took viewers on a journey from the Italian city to the streets of Tokyo with a short film titled “MILAN-TOKYO” that transformed empty airport terminals, bridges, and expressways into runways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

Anastasia Bezrukova Is Launching a Beauty Brand That's "Only the Essentials"

"What was your big break?" It's a question people often ask of celebrities, but at Allure, the beauty professionals and brand founders are the celebrities. In My Beauty Break, we'll dig into the behind-the-scenes details — the money, the aha! moments, and the mistakes — of the biggest brands in the industry. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NYLON

Get To Know Brad Mondo, YouTube’s Favorite Hair Educator

If you, like everyone else, tried cutting or coloring your hair at home for the first time over the past 20 months, you’re already familiar with Brad Mondo, the hair educator extraordinaire of YouTube. His videos can teach you how to cut your own bangs, restyle a wig, or wave your hair with a flatiron, but he is best known for his “Hairdresser Reacts” series, in which he watches and comments on DIY hair transformations. As he watches the home videos, he lovingly and lightheartedly offers support, empathy, and advice from behind his laptop. It’s a shame that the aspiring hairstylists can’t hear him in real time. Although, as his fame has grown, it seems more people are trying to make Mondo proud by following his advice. Whether they pay close enough attention to get a good outcome is another story.
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

A Complete Guide to Every Jones Road Beauty Product

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. When makeup legend (and icon and superstar and guru) Bobbi Brown launched her new beauty line last fall, we did...
MAKEUP
NYLON

Fairycore Is Evolving Into A Grunge-Inspired Aesthetic

As the days are starting to get shorter and colder, fairycore’s new grunge-y look seems perfect for fall. Whether it's a fashion trend on TikTok or a certain style taking over Instagram, internet aesthetics are always changing. Our series 'Core Club breaks down the looks that you're starting to see a lot on social media and highlights the people and brands channeling it best. Next up: grunge fairycore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WCBD Count on 2

The ’80s are back: 10 ’80s fashion trends that are cool again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ’80s fashion trends are back in style?  The ’80s were an exciting decade in which we saw a huge wave of influences from pop culture, including some of the best music, TV shows, movies and toys of all time. Those who got to experience it […]
APPAREL
NYLON

Chanel’s Spring 2022 Collection Co-Signs The Pelvic Cutouts Trend

We’ve reached the final day of Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off with Chanel’s Spring 2022 collection. Kristen Stewart was in attendance, of course, as were Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink’s Jennie, but what we instantly noticed was the French fashion house’s co-sign of a particularly polarizing fashion trend: pelvic cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

12 Alternatives to The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer That Are (Almost) as Good

Anyone who is a beauty aficionado (and even those who might not be) has heard of the highly coveted and best-selling Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. This hairdryer boasts ultra fast drying, extreme heat damage protection to keep your natural shine, and has a sleek, lightweight design. It also comes with magnetic attachments that attach quickly and easily and features three precise speed settings for fast and regular drying and styling options. Of course, many men and women are shocked when they first see the price tag — $399.99! And good luck finding this coveted hair dryer on sale. However, for those...
HAIR CARE
Boston Herald

Time to tighten up your beauty regimen

In many ways, fall is really its own kind of New Year. It marks the start of a new school year, of homecomings after summers away on vacation, and for some, a new, more strategic grooming routine. (Who hasn’t been just a little bit laissez-faire in the warmer months? They don’t call it “beachy waves” for nothing.)
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy