Lady Jays Tennis Team takes on challengers on the courts
Monday, Sept. 27, Lakeland Union High School took on the Merrill Bluejay Girls Tennis Team on the Merrill courts in a Varsity Dual. Singles: 1) Angela Hinner lost to Maria Gironella 6-0, 6-0; 2) Lauren Belsky defeated Katie McMahon 6-3, 6-4; 3) Lauren Cohrs lost to Sarah Barton 7-6 (5), 6-2; and 4) Courtney Schneider lost to Sophia Myshchyshyn 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: 1) Amelia Skoviera/Tessa Wheat defeated Hailey Curtis/Phoebe Wirtz 6-4, 6-4; 2) Mariah Jacoby/Chloe Belant lost to Julianna Ouimette/Kristina Ouimette 6-2, 6-1; and 3) Sarah Rell/Madisin Jacobs lost to Malina Reynolds/Cassidy Cleveland 6-0, 6-0.merrillfotonews.com
