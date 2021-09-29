CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine River, WI

17th Annual Pig Roast and Pine River Fire Department Open House

merrillfotonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 17th Annual Pig Roast and Pine River Fire Department Open House drew nearly 800 attendees on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a spokesperson for the Department. Attendees turned out for the food; to tour the fire station and see all of the emergency vehicles from various area law enforcement agencies, including the Life Link III helicopter; to meet the volunteer fire fighters and perhaps try on their gear; to enjoy the jumpy house/slide; to have a shot at winning a $5,000 cash prize in their raffle along with about $15,000 worth of other prizes; to dance to the live music; and to ooh and ahh over what attendees reported to be an incredible fireworks display.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Merrill, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Pine River, WI
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Fire#Volunteers#Pig Roast
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy