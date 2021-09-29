17th Annual Pig Roast and Pine River Fire Department Open House
The 17th Annual Pig Roast and Pine River Fire Department Open House drew nearly 800 attendees on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a spokesperson for the Department. Attendees turned out for the food; to tour the fire station and see all of the emergency vehicles from various area law enforcement agencies, including the Life Link III helicopter; to meet the volunteer fire fighters and perhaps try on their gear; to enjoy the jumpy house/slide; to have a shot at winning a $5,000 cash prize in their raffle along with about $15,000 worth of other prizes; to dance to the live music; and to ooh and ahh over what attendees reported to be an incredible fireworks display.merrillfotonews.com
