The 17th Annual Pig Roast and Pine River Fire Department Open House drew nearly 800 attendees on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a spokesperson for the Department. Attendees turned out for the food; to tour the fire station and see all of the emergency vehicles from various area law enforcement agencies, including the Life Link III helicopter; to meet the volunteer fire fighters and perhaps try on their gear; to enjoy the jumpy house/slide; to have a shot at winning a $5,000 cash prize in their raffle along with about $15,000 worth of other prizes; to dance to the live music; and to ooh and ahh over what attendees reported to be an incredible fireworks display.