Ohio State hoops players give injury updates prior to 2021-22 season
Ohio State men’s basketball won’t tip off the 2021-22 season for another month, but the Buckeyes held their annual media day on Tuesday. While this is an opportunity to catch up the returning players and speak with the new members of the team, it’s also a perfect chance to learn the latest with the Scarlet and Gray, including how players who have been injured are recovering before the start of the new year.247sports.com
Comments / 0