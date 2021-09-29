CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you paying for FirstEnergy's name to appear on the Cleveland Browns' stadium?

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever wonder if you're footing the bill to have FirstEnergy's name on the Cleveland Browns' stadium?. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) does. On Wednesday, it ordered a third-party auditor to examine utility rates paid by FirstEnergy Ohio customers "to ensure rates do not include charges for stadium naming rights," PUCO said in a release. PUCO said promotional advertising is not eligible to be included in regulated utility rates.

How can FirstEnergy Stadium still be named after a corporation that admitted HB 6 payments?

As I watched the Browns Sunday, Sept. 19, there was an elephant in the room. How is it possible that FirstEnergy can still hold the naming rights to Browns stadium after admitting to the Justice Department it paid millions to two public officials in connection with nuclear legislation -- House Bill 6 that would have passed more than $1 billion in subsidies on to the ratepayers. I am surprised more people are not outraged over FirstEnergy’s actions and the officials it allegedly bribed at the expense of ratepayers.
Auditor to investigate funding of FirstEnergy Stadium’s naming rights

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Wednesday directed a third-party auditor to investigate whether FirstEnergy has improperly used customer utility rates to fund the company’s naming rights for FirstEnergy Stadium. Its directive expands the scope of ongoing investigations into the Akron-based utility company, which has admitted to criminal...
