H-E-B Truck Driver Recognized for Astonishing & Inconceivable Safe Driving Milestone

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– When Danny Guerrero became a driver with H-E-B more than 40 years ago, he never imagined he would break a company record.

According to H-E-B, Guerrero has driven 4 million miles without being involved in an accident or received a citation for a traffic violation –– the only driver in the company's history to reach this milestone. The distance is equivalent to making 160 trips around the Earth.

“We are super grateful, proud, and thankful for his many years of service and for the standard he set in the profession,” said Carson Landsgard, H-E-B Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Logistics. “We’re super proud of all our drivers. We truly have the best team in all the industry. But it takes individuals like Danny to take the bar and set it high. In certain professions, there are individuals who are superstars, who you admire and respect for doing the impossible. Danny gets to be in that elite status today.”

Guerrero first joined H-E-B in December of 1979 as a sanitation partner at a grocery warehouse. Two years later Guerrero became a full-time driver. According to Guerrero he enjoys chewing spearmint gum and listening to country and rock music to help pass the time behind the wheel.

For the majority of his time as a driver, Guerrero worked as an overnight driver making runs to the Rio Grande Valley through all types of weather and natural disasters.

“It’s an honor that we recognize this tremendous accomplishment, and it’s a very important one too,” said Todd Wright, Group Vice President of Transportation. “He’s doing it while moving up to 80,000 pounds of product up and down Texas highways alongside other motorists. So, it’s even more important that he does it safely. That’s what he and all our drivers do each and every day.”

By 1994, Guerrero was inducted into the H-E-B Truck Driver Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors partners who drive at least one million safe miles on the road.

Guerrero trained many H-E-B drivers who are currently in the Hall of Fame members –– leading to more than 16 million consecutive safe driving miles for other H-E-B drivers.

Guerrero, also known as "Non-Stop" on CB radio, was honored for his achievement on Monday, September 28th.

As he drove to the H-E-B warehouse on Rittiman Road in San Antonio Guerrero was escorted by DPS for the final miles before hitting the milestone. Guerrero was received with cheers from family, friends, fellow H-E-B drivers, and company leaders who all gathered to celebrate his milestone.

“This is unbelievable. I didn’t expect it. I started at 21 years old … it’s something you get used to and if you like it, you’re going to hang onto it," said Guerrero. "Those last few miles driving here were stressful. But I made it and now I’m alright. You don’t have to speed. Take your time. You’ll get there.”

Guerrero now wears four-star pins on his shoulder to commemorate his accomplishment.