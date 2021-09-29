Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why will Tesla stock be up on Wednesday?

Tesla stock charges on Friday to new five-month high. TSLA is ready to smash through $780 resistance. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says semiconductor chip shortage to end next year. Tesla stock surged higher on Friday, by far one of the biggest gainers among the mega tech names, as it closed at $774.39 for a 2.75% net gain on the session. The stock exploded out of the trap straight from the open of the regular session and pretty much kept on going throughout Friday. The stock closed within a few ticks of the high of the day, always a positive sign. The stock looks to be on a solid path now, having finally got rid of some tough volume-based resistance at $760. Tesla has been struggling to get above $760 for a while and had nearly five attempts to breach the level. Friday's move was definitive and sets Tesla up for more gains as it is now in an area of lower volume-based resistance, meaning price gains should be easier to achieve.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO