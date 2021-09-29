CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why will Tesla stock be up on Wednesday?

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq:TSLA outperforms on a red day for equities. Tesla falls 1.74% but the Nasdaq drops nearly 3%. Tesla is still bullish but the overall tone is a big headwind. Tesla managed to put in a strong performance on Tuesday. That is not a typo, the stock actually outperformed its benchmark index by 1%. Usually, Tesla is more volatile than the broad market so tends to run hot when markets are flying and run heavy when things turn. But Tuesday was an outlier.

www.fxstreet.com

