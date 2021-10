Members of the Texas Senate heard complaints from members of congress about the proposed new maps for congressional districts. Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the new boundaries would put her in the same district as Houston Congressman Al Green. In Austin, she told lawmakers not fair to force two black, Democratic Representatives to run against each other. However, a Texas Senate Committee voted in favor of the proposed maps ignoring Lee’s request.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO