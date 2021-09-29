CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henniker, NH

Residence Halls

nec.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidence halls on our Henniker campus include a variety of newer and historic buildings. Unless otherwise noted, all rooms include the following:. Living at NEC’s Institute of Art and Design in Manchester puts you in the heart of a thriving community of passionate artists. Each residence hall is located just steps from campus, putting you right next door to classes, studio spaces, and galleries. And you will be within walking distance of everything downtown Manchester offers. Unless otherwise noted, all rooms include the following:

www.nec.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. Despite three meetings in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henniker, NH
City
Manchester, NH
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota Motor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Colby College#Housing Prices#Myresnet Standard#Fitch#Rowe House#Sanborn House Union#Nec#New England College#Nh 03104#Mailroom
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy