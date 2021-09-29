Get In To Friday’s Tampa Bay Lightning Game For Free

Author’s note: We’re trying out a new format for recaps for home games this season. With myself and Shaun Smith continuing to provide coverage from Bridgestone, we wanted to provide more in-depth coverage with more content: Clips from post-game media sessions, observations, breakdowns of player performance and more. However, in order to accomplish this - since both of us usually don’t get home until after 11 pm on game nights - we’ll be publishing the recap the following morning, rather than immediately following the games. If you like this new format (or don’t like it) please let us know in the comments - we want to ensure we’re providing you, the audience, the best coverage possible!
