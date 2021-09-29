CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What To Do With Four EcoReps Tote Bags

By Eli Reville
Bwog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the check-in tent for NSOP, the EcoReps handed out cotton tote bags – 1 per student. The perfect number of tote bags to have in your dorm room. Or so I thought—until I woke up two weeks later to find two more bags at the foot of my bed. Had a tote bag fairy flown in through my always-open window? Had I been given a gift from the gods for my on-time reading of the Iliad? Was my room haunted? While I have yet to determine which supernatural entity was guarding over me that fateful night, I have been making sure to honor them by not letting their gifts go to waste. Also there’s a fourth bag. I have no memory of finding it. I don’t know when it showed up. Anyway, regardless of how you acquired a whole suite’s worth of tote bags, here are my suggestions on how best to use them:

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeverygirl.com

The 5 Items I Always Keep On My Nightstand

They say the way someone treats wait staff or what the inside of their car looks like tells you a lot about them, but what I think really says the most about someone? The nightstand essentials they keep on their bedside table. The nightstand is the holder of all essentials,...
LIFESTYLE
southeastarrow.com

The cult following of tote bags

There’s some kinda ~main character energy~ sewn right into canvas tote bags. Am I heading to a picnic with five of my best friends to snack on charcuterie boards? Will I be hopping on a plane to explore a tiny town in southern Italy?. Not exactly — I’m just going...
LIFESTYLE
alphauniverse.com

What’s In My Bag

Get a look inside the camera bags of leading photographers and find out how they pack for adventure. See the cameras & lenses they rely on to capture stunning photos, dramatic videos and the experiences of a lifetime around the world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tote Bags#Nsop#Ecoreps
dailyutahchronicle.com

Kincart & Soter: Tackling the Tote Bag Trend

Recently, a tote bag craze swept the nation. It seems like everywhere you look there is a cute cotton tote — even on our shoulders. They are stylish, convenient and roomy. We love to bring our totes, filled with books, pens, planners and our favorite chapsticks to coffee shops, carrying the idea that we are cooler than everyone else. And, until recently, we too assumed they were the perfect way to broadcast our passion for sustainability and subtle political messaging.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bwog

What In The World Do I Do With All Of This Cotton Candy?

I do not consume John Jay cotton candy. John Jay cotton candy consumes me. It has become clear to me that Columbia’s response to the inaccessibility of food on campus was Fluffy Stuff Cotton Candy in John Jay. When things got bad, they brought out the cotton candy. This campus has been running nearly exclusively on a whimsical culinary invention whose ingredients amount to sugar, flavors (artificial and natural, in that order), and colors (artificial only). It’s probably a good food for those of you with synesthesia, who are the only ones who can taste more than 66% of the ingredients.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

This Kate Spade Tote Is the Perfect Work Bag -- and It's 75% Off Today

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
New York Post

How to get the viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton: Dupes for Halloween 2021

Even though it’s only the first week of October, the coveted Home Accents 12-foot skeleton decoration is completely sold out at The Home Depot, despite the $299 price tag for the original skeleton and $349 for the new Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton that debuted this year. We wish we were tickling...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Our Place’s Multi-Tasking Always Pan Is On Sale Again (But Not for Long)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. Recently spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic pan has also been name-checked by Oprah and Paris Hilton, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for...
SHOPPING
International Business Times

6 Laptop Bags for Women That Don't Compromise on Style

Are you always on the go? Do you have to flit from place to place every day with your laptop in tow? If you're the type of woman who leads a busy and fast-paced lifestyle, you'll need a fashionable laptop bag at your disposal - preferably one that goes with any outfit and won't compromise on style. Here are 6 of our top picks.
LIFESTYLE
Bwog

What Is Causing The Carman Stank?

Bwog ponders the origins of the terrible smell behind Carman. I’ve smelled it. You’ve smelled it. On the way back from Ferris. Entering Broadway. Going to the lovely biweekly farmer’s market. Carman smells terrible, like, indescribably bad. So bad that any student on campus knows exactly what this article is talking about. So bad that I have begun planning my routes just so that I can avoid the 20 feet of nasty at the corner of 114th and Broadway.
SCIENCE
seattlemet.com

9 Reusable Totes (Plus a Robot?) to Carry You Through the Bag Ban

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Washington’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect October 1—and while Seattle proper’s been on...
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Dagne Dover Debuts Organic Denim Collection

Denim is the main character in Dagne Dover’s new collection. Known for creating “problem-solving” bags, the women-owned company debuted this week Dagne Denim, a four-piece line of tote bags and organizational accessories. Each item is made with a light-wash indigo denim fabric made with 100 percent organic cotton. “Everyone has a favorite pair of jeans. Ours just happens to come in the form of a bag,” the brand states. The collection includes the large and small Vida tote, the Pacific tote and the Skye Essentials pouch. Each tote fits most laptops and is outfitted with multiple interior and exterior pockets, a neoprene bottle...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy