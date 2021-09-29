The Mincing Rascals 9.29.21: The Bears move, Chicago budget, Obama ground-breaking

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They start by discussing the Bears’ purchase agreement of the Arlington Heights racetrack, and Mayor Lightfoot’s mixed response. Then, the Rascals go over the city’s budget. And Lawndale residents were promised that there wouldn’t be displacement following the arrival of the Obama Presidential Center.