FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie is still on, but new information has come to light regarding the Gabby Petito murder investigation. Laundrie’s family attorney, Steve Bertolino, recently confirmed that during Laundrie’s cross country road trip with his fiancée, 22-year-old Petito, he flew to North Port, Florida, and back to Utah four days before Petito was reported missing, according to a report by WABC, an ABC affiliated news station serving New York.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO