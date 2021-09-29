CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Logano feeling the playoffs pinch ahead of Talladega

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout the cushion on the playoff grid cutline that he’d like, Joey Logano will be one of those feeling the stress at Talladega Superspeedway. “Your whole season can be decided this weekend, and that may be somewhat out of your control,” said Logano, who is six points above the cutline. “I believe some of it is in your control in the decisions you make on the racetrack or your strategy to go along with that, whether it’s on pit road or how you work the draft. That part is stressful.

racer.com

Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
thelascopress.com

Bubba Wallace Gets 1st Cup Win at Talladega, Playoffs Jumbled

Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL — October 4, 2021. After a 23 hour delay, the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway gets the green flag on Monday afternoon. Race 2 of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs is a huge wildcard, it will likely determine who advances and who will face a must-win scenario next week at the Charlotte Roval.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Talladega results: Bubba Wallace earns first career win in rain-shortened YellaWood 500

After their arrival in NASCAR was met with a cavalcade of hype, anticipation and expectations, success did not prove instantaneous for 23XI Racing in what had been a 2021 season full of growing pains. But thanks to Bubba Wallace's performance in crunch time with inclement weather closing in, they will now be able to celebrate a Cup Series victory for the first time.
MOTORSPORTS
Local
Alabama Sports
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Sand Mountain Reporter

Ford drivers look to extend domination in Talladega Playoff race

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway may be the great unknown for most competitors, but for those driving Fords, it could be a welcome opportunity. Led by Team Penske, Ford drivers have dominated the recent action at NASCAR’s longest closed course, and that’s sufficient cause for optimism...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Logano 'semi comfortable' after third-place finish at Talladega

A third-place finish and bagging 51 points at Talladega Superspeedway is “absolutely” mission accomplished for Joey Logano. “We came into here saying we’ve got to be 25 or so points above the cutline to feel semi comfortable next week,” Logano said. “I’m not sure we’re 25 points, but I’m sure we moved up spots in points as well, which is helpful. I don’t know where we’re at.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
FanSided

Story of a Photo: Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick get into it

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick got into a heated argument on the track after last week’s race. Here’s the story of the now-iconic photo. Getty Images photographer Jared Tilton spoke with FanSided about his incredible shot of Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick arguing after the most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
#Talladega Superspeedway#Team Penske#Nbc
racer.com

Keselowski rues what might have been at Talladega

Timing bit Brad Keselowski. The timing of the last caution that flew on lap 116 at Talladega Superspeedway. Then the rain that came and drenched the track one more time and forced NASCAR to declare the already-postponed YellaWood 500 official after 117 laps. At the time, Keselowski was second to Bubba Wallace and was credited with a runner-up result.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
Salisbury Post

NASCAR drivers charging into Talladega for unpredictable playoff race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is already through to the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs with nothing to worry about at Talladega Superspeedway. His championship rivals? Not so much. NASCAR’s challenging second round of the playoffs — three wildly different circuits — moves Sunday to the behemoth 2.66-mile Alabama...
TALLADEGA, AL
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Jim Pace to be remembered at Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

The late Jim Pace, an accomplished race car driver and the Event Chair and Chief Operating Officer of the inaugural 2019 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, will be honored in a pre-race ceremony during this year’s Festival at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on Saturday, Oct. 16. The three-day Festival runs from Oct. 15-17, 2021.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

