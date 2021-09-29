Logano feeling the playoffs pinch ahead of Talladega

Without the cushion on the playoff grid cutline that he’d like, Joey Logano will be one of those feeling the stress at Talladega Superspeedway. “Your whole season can be decided this weekend, and that may be somewhat out of your control,” said Logano, who is six points above the cutline. “I believe some of it is in your control in the decisions you make on the racetrack or your strategy to go along with that, whether it’s on pit road or how you work the draft. That part is stressful.