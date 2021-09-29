Toyota enters the frame as potential third IndyCar manufacturer

There have been some special barn finds over the years, but they rarely turn out to be a car piloted by one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. A Prodrive Subaru Impreza rally car driven by the late Colin McRae was recently auctioned off by Lloyds Auctions for $360,000. The gavel price isn’t the most surprising part of the story, though. It’s that no one knew this car still existed until recently. This particular racer is one of 63 Imprezas the UK-based Prodrive team commissioned from Subaru for competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC) during the mid-‘90s, according...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO