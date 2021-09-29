CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Toyota enters the frame as potential third IndyCar manufacturer

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Toyota make its return to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series when the open-wheel championship shifts to new hybrid engines?. Ongoing rumors have positioned the Japanese brand that won the 2002 CART title with Cristiano da Matta and 2003 Indianapolis 500 with Gil de Ferran as having an interest in joining the fight with Chevy and Honda when the series moves to 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine format utilizing kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS).

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Racing Legend Colin McRae’s Old Subaru Rally Car Was Found in an Australian Barn. It Just Sold for $360,000.

There have been some special barn finds over the years, but they rarely turn out to be a car piloted by one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. A Prodrive Subaru Impreza rally car driven by the late Colin McRae was recently auctioned off by Lloyds Auctions for $360,000. The gavel price isn’t the most surprising part of the story, though. It’s that no one knew this car still existed until recently. This particular racer is one of 63 Imprezas the UK-based Prodrive team commissioned from Subaru for competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC) during the mid-‘90s, according...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Penske
enginebuildermag.com

17 Races for IndyCar in 2022

IndyCar has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season (pictured below), which will feature unprecedented coverage on network television, an earlier start date, a “re-energized” summer of fan favorites, and a turbocharged stretch run. The 2022 calendar is benchmarked by the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

IndyCar to reassess grid penalty procedures

The NTT IndyCar Series plans to re-evaluate the rule that penalizes drivers when unapproved engines changes are performed. The recent Portland Grand Prix event became a lightning rod for the use of Rule 16.2.3.2, which led to three drivers being assessed a six-position penalty on the starting grid for using more than the four approved engines included in an annual engine lease.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Toyota Racing Development#Japanese#Chevy#French Indycar#The Long Beach Grand Prix#Trd#Racer#Cart#Imsa#Sro#Nhra#Formula Drift#Usac#North American#Lexus
speedsport.com

IndyCar To Continue Quiet Search For Third OEM

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Ever since Mark Miles assumed his position at IndyCar at the end of 2012, he has been optimistic that a third OEM would join Chevrolet and Honda in the NTT IndyCar Series. Miles, who retained the CEO position after Roger Penske and the Penske Corp. bought...
LONG BEACH, CA
Autosport Online

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season

The 21-year-old, who won the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and finished second in the first race at Detroit, will continue as full-time driver of the #21 car. VeeKay was a star of the Road To Indy series, placing second in the 2017 USF2000 standings, before winning the 2018 Indy Pro 2000 title and then finishing runner-up in the 2019 Indy Lights championship.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Jim Pace to be remembered at Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

The late Jim Pace, an accomplished race car driver and the Event Chair and Chief Operating Officer of the inaugural 2019 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, will be honored in a pre-race ceremony during this year’s Festival at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on Saturday, Oct. 16. The three-day Festival runs from Oct. 15-17, 2021.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Autoweek.com

New IndyCar Champion Alex Palou Makes IndyCar History at Long Beach

Colton Herta won the NTT IndyCar Series' Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, while Also Palou finished fourth in the race, but captured his first IndyCar season championship. The 24-year-old Palou becomes the seventh-youngest champion in IndyCar history and the first native of Spain to win the IndyCar crown. It...
LONG BEACH, CA
themadisonrecord.com

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing begins production on 2022 Corolla Cross

HUNTSVILLE – With the push of a button and an engine roaring to life, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) and its over 2,000 team members celebrated the start of production of the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross. MTM, which is located next to Madison in the Huntsville portion of Limestone County is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Global Motorsports Group Turned This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Into One Raucous Rally Car

Porsche’s 911 GT3 has been a favorite of Porschephiles since the 996 series GT3 debuted in 1999. Each successive release has established a new performance benchmark for track-oriented street cars, with the GT3 RS topping the list. We’ve yet to see a 992-series RS, but the previous generation, introduced in 2018, remains one of the most capable driving partners on both the road and racecourse. Naturally, it’s the perfect subject for some intelligent tuning. Global Motorsports Group (GMG), founded in 2001, is known for its work dialing-up performance for Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Audi models. “Our company started out of a...
CARS
racer.com

Kalle Rovanpera targets double celebration at WRC Rally Finland

The FIA World Rally Championship heads to Rally Finland this weekend (Oct. 1-3), with home hero Kalle Rovanpera aiming to celebrate his 21st birthday with a first win on the fastest event on the calendar. Rovanpera (below) is the hottest property in the WRC right now after becoming its youngest-ever...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Playoff margins tight as NASCAR heads to next elimination round

There is little breathing room for playoff drivers going into the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. While Denny Hamlin already knows he’s headed to the next round courtesy of his Las Vegas victory, those behind him could easily see their margins wiped away. Four drivers left Talladega Superspeedway 20 or more points above the cutline, but with stage points in play, they won’t be able to play it easy. As Brad Keselowski said Monday evening, a respectable day on the road course with no mistakes should do the trick.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RUNOFFS: Rezzetano muscles way to Touring 2 victory

Twenty-six Touring 2 (T2) cars were led to the green flag Friday afternoon by Tire Rack Pole Award winner Kurt Rezzetano of Phoenixville, PA, during the first of three Hagerty Race Days that make up the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 15-turn, 2.592-mile road course.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Finalists chosen for inaugural IMSA Drive for Diversity scholarship

Ten finalists have been chosen to fight for the inaugural IMSA Drive for Diversity scholarship. The group includes the youngest polesitter in IMSA history, Mateo Llarena, and the only American to qualify for the 2021 W Series, Sabre Cook (main image). The winner of the scholarship will be announced during...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy