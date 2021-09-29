Toyota enters the frame as potential third IndyCar manufacturer
Could Toyota make its return to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series when the open-wheel championship shifts to new hybrid engines?. Ongoing rumors have positioned the Japanese brand that won the 2002 CART title with Cristiano da Matta and 2003 Indianapolis 500 with Gil de Ferran as having an interest in joining the fight with Chevy and Honda when the series moves to 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine format utilizing kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS).racer.com
