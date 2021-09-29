CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Wells, CA

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPEep_0cC4Pfl200

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew Wednesday from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open.

The 34-year-old Serbian star is a five-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, Calif., which runs from Oct. 7-17.

Djokovic has not played since his Sept. 12 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final, which ended his bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!” he posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Djokovic, who last won at Indian Wells in 2016, owns a 50-9 career record in the event. He did not provide a specific reason for his withdrawal.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall,” tournament director Tommy Haas said. “We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgBhM_0cC4Pfl200 Also Read:
Daniil Medvedev torpedoes Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also skipping Indian Wells next month as both are recovering from injuries.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tennis World Usa

Young Novak Djokovic jokes: 'Girl in my box is a Miss Universe of 2006'

Competing at the Masters Cup in Shanghai for the second straight year, Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro and Nikolay Davydenko to secure the semi-final berth. In the last round-robin encounter, Novak lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes, suffering his third loss to the Frenchman on an indoor court that fall.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
City
Indian Wells, CA
Local
California Sports
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic moves further away from Rafael Nadal and closer to Roger Federer

Like in almost every other segment, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are topping the list of players with the most Major semi-finals in the Open era. Proving the incredible consistency year after year, the great trio has played in 121 Major semi-finals since Wimbledon 2003 when Federer reached the last four for the first time, standing above their rivals and passing the previous leaders Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'It is the year of Novak Djokovic', says top analyst

Just eight days after losing the US Open final and missing a chance to win a calendar Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic has earned a ranking milestone on Monday. The 20-time Major winner became the fifth player since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973 with 700 weeks in the top 10, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi on the exclusive roster.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Tennis World Usa

Cornet: "Novak Djokovic has brought many players closer to meditation"

Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant player of the last decade. The Serbian champion took advantage of the decline of eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to attempt to complete the Grand Slam in 2021. After winning the first three majors of the season, the world number 1 reached the final also at the US Open, where however he surrendered clearly to an amazing Daniil Medvedev.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#U S Open#Serbian#Bnpparibasopen#Atp#Ostrava
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic will finish with 23 Majors', says top journalist

Once again world number one and world tennis legend Novak Djokovic gets involved in extra tennis events. Already in the past the Serbian champion has been criticized for attitudes and statements 'out of the ordinary' but this time Nole seems to have 'made it really big' The tennis player, on vacation after the defeat in the final at the US Open and the consequent farewell to the Calendar Grand Slam, was seen at the table with former commander Milan Jolovic, protagonist of the Srebenica Genocide, massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslims, and episode which made the history of that country negatively in 1995.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I gave my everything, but Daniil was too strong'

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic stood a win away from reaching the ultimate tennis glory and achieving the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Novak conquered the opening three Majors of the season to match Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 titles, hoping to pass them in New York and almost certainly cement his GOAT status.
TENNIS
newschain

Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around. Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy