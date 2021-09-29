CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston Defensive Coordinator, 13-year NFL veteran, Kyle Williams to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly decorated 13-year NFL veteran, Kyle Williams, has received his latest honor. The Ruston native is headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Williams, currently in year two as Ruston’s Defensive Coordinator, previously starred for the Bearcats. Then, he was part of LSU’s National Championship team in 2003. In his senior season, Williams made the second-team All-American list.

