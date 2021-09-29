New game plan — Infinite Consortium Gaming coming to Eastwood Mall

NILES — A new gaming store is coming to Eastwood Mall this fall. Infinite Consortium Gaming will occupy a 4,385-square-foot location in the Dillard’s Concourse. Owners Tom and Michalena Vaughn opened their first game store in Sharon, Pa., in 2013. Infinite Consortium Gaming specializes in tabletop gaming. Gamers can choose from a wide selection of games such as Pandemic, Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Yugioh, Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Ascension and Warhammer. The store also has more traditional board games, such as Monopoly, Clue and Scrabble.