CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nigeria’s CBDC Inches Closer As Website Goes Live

By Aliyu Pokima
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria is set to be the first African country to launch its Central Bank Digital Currency. The website of the CBDC went live and has since recorded over one million hits, which is indicative of mass curiosity. The CBDC is scheduled to be launched in the coming week and has...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Google to invest $1 bn to lift Africa internet access

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones. Spread over five years, the investment includes funding for Google's Equiano subsea cable -- a major private infrastructure project aimed at ramping up Africa's high-speed connections. "When you think about our mission as a company, we talk about organising the world's information and making it universally accessible and useful," Google's Africa chief Nitin Gajria told AFP. "We can't claim the 'universal' in our mission if we're not effectively serving the 1.3 billion people in Africa."
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

The Largest Bank In Africa And The Middle East Joins Ripple Network For Cross-Border Payments

QNB Group or the Qatar National Bank is to harness Ripple’s blockchain technology to process real-time global cross-border payments. Ripple has inked a new partnership. Under the terms of the deal, QNB will adopt RippleNet, which Ripple touts as an instantaneous settlement solution. In joining RippleNet, the two companies will be able to launch a new remittance corridor.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Federal High Court of Nigeria approves eNaira CBDC rollout

The Nigerian Federal High Court joins the growing list of regulators across the globe to approve the rollout of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as a legal tender. Named eNaira, the digital currency will be issued by the central bank and supported by a homegrown eNaira wallet. Nigeria’s CBDC...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
zycrypto.com

Decline In Cash Usage Could Force New Zealand To Launch Digital Currency

Declining cash usage in New Zealand could inspire the country’s financial regulatory authorities to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) sooner than expected. Electronic transactions currently account for 90% of liquid money in the country according to an official statement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Additionally, as of 2020, only 9% of the citizens preferred to pay by cash.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Partners with Bhutan’s Central Bank to Pilot a CBDC

The central bank of Bhutan teamed up with Ripple to pilot a CBDC that could increase the country’s financial inclusion by 85% by 2023. The Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) – Bhutan’s central bank – has joined forces with Ripple to launch a digital version of its national currency. The institution anticipates the initiative to boost the country’s financial inclusion by 85% in the next two years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#African#Cbdc#Nigerians#Cbn#Fintech
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
Business Insider

The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

News outlets reported Sunday that The Crown Estate, which owns and manages property and land on behalf of the Queen, appears to have bought a £66.5 million ($91 million) property from the family of Azerbaijan's president in 2018. The BBC reported that Ilham Aliyev's family appeared to have made a...
WORLD
zycrypto.com

Gary Gensler: The SEC Can’t And Won’t Ban Crypto — It’s “Up To Congress”

The Chairman of the SEC has confirmed that the financial regulator has no immediate plans to ban crypto assets in the United States. The noise around the crypto space often muffles the actuality that we are on the brink of something revolutionary. If everything goes well, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could initiate the next internet revolution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Sri Lanka probes president's niece over Pandora claims

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a probe Wednesday into his niece's overseas wealth after she and her husband were alleged in the Pandora Papers to have millions of dollars stashed abroad. The government last month passed legislation granting an amnesty to tax dodgers hoping that the move will bring back wealth stashed abroad at a time when the island is facing a serious shortage of foreign exchange.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy