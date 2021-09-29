Nigeria’s CBDC Inches Closer As Website Goes Live

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones. Spread over five years, the investment includes funding for Google's Equiano subsea cable -- a major private infrastructure project aimed at ramping up Africa's high-speed connections. "When you think about our mission as a company, we talk about organising the world's information and making it universally accessible and useful," Google's Africa chief Nitin Gajria told AFP. "We can't claim the 'universal' in our mission if we're not effectively serving the 1.3 billion people in Africa."

INTERNET ・ 5 HOURS AGO