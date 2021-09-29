Man inappropriately touched 95-year-old dementia patient at Lehigh County assisted living facility, DA charges

Two witnesses told police they saw a man inappropriately touching a 95-year-old dementia patient at the At Home At Parkland assisted living facility in North Whitehall Township, leading to his arrest Wednesday, according to a statement from the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.

David Schafer, 68, of the 4700 block of Hilton Road in North Whitehall Township, is charged with several misdemeanors, including indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent assault on an unconscious person.

The DA said police were called to the facility, 4315 Washington St., at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 21. The DA’s office said Schafer, who was not an employee of the facility, knew the patient.

Facility owner Patrick Stonich said Schafer was a frequent visitor to the facility, which is open to visitors.

“Our staff entered the private room to discover [Schafer] engaging in a nonconsensual sexual encounter,” Stonich said in a statement. “The staff members immediately protected the resident and called 911 and facility supervisors. State troopers arrived within 10 minutes to detain [Schafer] and question staff. The resident was evaluated by a staff nurse and no physical injuries were present.

“The Area on Aging Crisis line was contacted and the incident was reported to the Department of Human Services,” Stonich said. The resident’s family was notified, as well as the resident’s primary care physician and hospice staff. The resident is safe and surrounded by her family and the staff that has cared for her for several years. No other residents on campus were affected or contacted by [Schafer].”

Schafer was arraigned Wednesday and sent to county jail under $50,000 bail.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .