CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh County, PA

Man inappropriately touched 95-year-old dementia patient at Lehigh County assisted living facility, DA charges

By Andrew Scott, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago

Two witnesses told police they saw a man inappropriately touching a 95-year-old dementia patient at the At Home At Parkland assisted living facility in North Whitehall Township, leading to his arrest Wednesday, according to a statement from the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.

David Schafer, 68, of the 4700 block of Hilton Road in North Whitehall Township, is charged with several misdemeanors, including indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent assault on an unconscious person.

The DA said police were called to the facility, 4315 Washington St., at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 21. The DA’s office said Schafer, who was not an employee of the facility, knew the patient.

Facility owner Patrick Stonich said Schafer was a frequent visitor to the facility, which is open to visitors.

“Our staff entered the private room to discover [Schafer] engaging in a nonconsensual sexual encounter,” Stonich said in a statement. “The staff members immediately protected the resident and called 911 and facility supervisors. State troopers arrived within 10 minutes to detain [Schafer] and question staff. The resident was evaluated by a staff nurse and no physical injuries were present.

“The Area on Aging Crisis line was contacted and the incident was reported to the Department of Human Services,” Stonich said. The resident’s family was notified, as well as the resident’s primary care physician and hospice staff. The resident is safe and surrounded by her family and the staff that has cared for her for several years. No other residents on campus were affected or contacted by [Schafer].”

Schafer was arraigned Wednesday and sent to county jail under $50,000 bail.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer shortly before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
North Whitehall Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Disability#Hospice#Da#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy