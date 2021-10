Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements on Wednesday unveiled the 2021 Creator Diversity Program to assist underrepresented content creators on Twitch. The program, which was first launched in 2020, is designed to provide groups including people of color, women, LGBTQ and individuals with disabilities, with professional livestreaming services and broadcasting equipment, as well as mentorship, to advance their careers. There will be monthly workshops, educational sessions and more. Participants must be eighteen years or older, have at least 1000 followers on either Twitch, YouTube or Facebook Gaming, stream twice per week or upload two videos per week, and be a member of an...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO