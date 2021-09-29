CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Backstage Update on WWE Writing Alexa Bliss Off TV

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss was pulled from WWE TV following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules and the destruction of Lilly the doll. PWInsider released a new update with more information on Bliss’ absence. Per the report, WWE wrote Bliss off TV as she’s scheduled to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Raw Star Being Written Off TV

On Sunday night the Extreme Rules pay-per-view aired live, and the show featured some interesting moments to say the least. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss, and after the match Flair destroyed Alexa’s doll Lilly. As Alexa Bliss collected the ripped up pieces of Lilly she screamed and cried as she made her way to the backstage area.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Goldberg’s WWE Contract

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Title over Goldberg at SummerSlam. Post-match, Goldberg’s son, Gage, came out to make the save for his father only to be choked out by Lashley. The belief is that Goldberg will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event later this...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Updates On Eva Marie And Nia Jax

Over the past two weeks, Shayna Baszler has taken out both Eva Marie, and former tag partner, Nia Jax. Both had their hand placed inside the steel steps at ringside with Baszler stomping down on their arm. WWE announce storyline injuries for both women: Marie with a possible dislocated elbow,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Charlotte Flair
uticaphoenix.net

Rumor Roundup: Alexa Bliss plans, Dominik Mysterio turn, WWE UK

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: Rumors are just that —...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Posts Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Extreme Rules PPV

On Sunday night Alexa Bliss challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and when it was all said and done it was Charlotte who walked out with the title. After the match Charlotte Flair turned her attention to Lilly, and she destroyed the doll...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Wwe Tv#Lilly
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee announces her return to wrestling

After her husband, CM Punk, announced his return to the wrestling industry a couple of months ago, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has also announced her return to the wrestling industry. The news broke out during a press conference hosted by Women of Wrestling (WOW). A couple of weeks...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE and Fox, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Meeting

WWE and FOX officials have reportedly held several high-level meetings in recent months. It was reported today by Fightful Select how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan met with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and FS Head of Production Brad Zager the night before SummerSlam back in August. It was noted that a dinner between the two sides at the Wynn in Las Vegas reportedly lasted around four hours, and was said to be productive from WWE’s end.
WWE
Wrestling World

Alexa Bliss is reportedly set to undergo sinus surgery

As reported just three days ago in one of our news, it seems that Alexa Bliss has taken a fairly long hiatus from the WWE rings, with the athlete from Monday Night Raw, who after having had a tantrum immediately after her defeat at Extreme Rules, with Charlotte Flair having destroyed her Lily, could now stay away from the TV screens of the federation for a few months.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss, Cesaro And More Drafted In Fifth Round On WWE Raw

The WWE Draft continued on Monday Night Raw, and the red brand ended up with some big names in the first four rounds such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to name a few. During the fifth round of the WWE Draft it was announced that Karrion Kross...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
fighterfans.com

WWE RAW: Changes made to script, who was backstage?

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was an extremely chaotic (in a good way) episode of the show. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline appeared and challenged The New Day in the opening match of the show, and Reigns, Big E and Bobby Lashley would also main event. According to a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Believes Top Star Signing With AEW “Will Probably Happen”

Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart just after Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jericho spoke about the Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month. Jericho described what it’s like to watch that match in the back and what it symbolizes for AEW.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Alexa Bliss pins Charlotte Flair in a dark match, ahead of their WWE Extreme Rules match

WWE Extreme Rules is just a few hours away and frankly, the build up for this event is nowhere close to the Summerslam one. But to be fair, Extreme Rules is considered to be more of a B-level PPV for the company. Only 6 matches are scheduled to be a part of the event and 5 of these will be having Championships on the line.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage News On Why WWE Shook Up Monday Night Raw

You got his attention. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment and some of them are not exactly being well received. WWE is just not the most popular promotion in the world right now and a lot of those problems come from Monday Night Raw. The show has not been doing very well and a lot of that is due to how erratic it has been. Now we know why one of its recent changes took place.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE President Nick Khan Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown This Week

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and the show continued the build for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WrestleVotes reports that WWE President Nick Khan was backstage at SmackDown this week, and that Khan was involved in meetings with...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair Says She Only Believes In The “Old” Alexa Bliss, More

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was interviewed on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump” and discussed her opponent at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event – Alexa Bliss. Charlotte says she only believes in the “old” Alexa Bliss and not the crazy one who likes to play with dolls, etc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE RAW Main Event Changing Last Monday

This past week’s Monday Night RAW main event saw a three-way match between WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was made after Lashley ran in and forced a DQ during The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) vs. New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) match. This change was reportedly made on the day of the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy