Religion

Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

By Mary Louise Kelly
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I grew into love of my music and of my ministry because it was actually a way out," says Pastor T.L. Barrett, Jr. in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Barrett, now 77 years old, recalls his difficult youth; as a teenager, he turned to songwriting to express himself. And 50 years ago, in the years following the Civil Rights movement, he released his classic album, Like a Ship (Without a Sail). The title track described how he was feeling at the time.

www.npr.org

