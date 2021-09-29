The Covered Bridge Capital Of The West Is In This Beautiful Oregon Town

Fall is here and the only thing more delightful than spending an afternoon taking in the beautiful foliage , is taking in the beautiful foliage at an old, covered bridge. While covered bridges are becoming increasingly harder to find, there’s a place in Oregon where these historic structures stand proud — and en masse ! Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the “Covered Bridge Capital of the West,” and features six beautiful and easily accessible covered bridges. This fall, plan a day trip to this winsome little town, and delight in discovering these covered bridges for yourself.

With six covered bridges all within a 30-mile radius, Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the West."

In fact, Cottage Grove is one of the best destinations for seeing the most covered bridges with the least amount of effort! The six bridges include some of the region's most significant covered bridges, including Lane County's oldest covered bridge (Mosby Creek) and the only remaining covered railroad bridge west of the Mississippi (Chambers Railroad Covered Bridge).

Centennial Covered Bridge is the first covered bridge on the route, and she's a beauty.

Next up: the Chambers Railroad Covered Bridge, a rare and beautiful bridge.

The oldest covered bridge in Lane County, Mosby Creek Covered Bridge is the only covered bridge that is still part of Cottage Grove's roadway infrastructure.

Hailing from 1930, the Stewart Covered Bridge has weathered many an Oregon storm, from rising flood waters to heavy snowfall.

Built in 1949, the Dorena Covered Bridge can still be crossed by vehicles; however, the road ends at the bridge, making it a popular (and incredibly picturesque) destination for events and weddings.

The last destination on Cottage Grove's covered bridge tour de force , Currin Covered Bridge boasts a red-and-white motif that sets it apart from the pack.

Driving the Cottage Grove covered bridge road trip can easily be done in a day, allowing for plenty of time to stop and snap pictures along the way.You can view a map of Cottage Grove's covered bridge road trip here This charming white pedestrian footbridge was built in 1987 by volunteers to commemorate Cottage Grove's 100th birthday. Built in the Covered Howe truss style, the Centennial Covered Bridge is actually comprised of old timber from two demolished covered bridges in the area: the Brumbaugh and Meadows bridges. It spans 84 feet across the Coast Fork Willamette River, and is open to both foot and bicycle traffic.It's actually the only remaining covered railroad bridge in Oregon -- and quite possibly the last remaining covered bridge west of the Mississippi. It was built in 1925 by lumberman J.E. Chambers to cross the Coast Fork of the Willamette. In 2011, the bridge was restored to its original state, and today this 78-foot bridge can be crossed on foot or bicycle.Built in 1929, this Covered Howe truss bridge spans 90 feet over Mosby Creek and is open to vehicular traffic. It was added to the National Registrar of Historic Places in 1979.This bridge was repaired and used until the mid-1980s, and today is open to foot and bike traffic only. Stewart Bridge is also a must-visit stop for cyclists along the Row River Trail A shining example of the Covered Howe truss style, the Dorena Covered Bridge is located in a lush and scenic area that's simply divine in the autumn.It was built in 1883, replaced in 1925, and closed to vehicular traffic in 1979. It's since been restored and opened up to pedestrians, and it really is one of the most charming bridges in Cottage Grove!

