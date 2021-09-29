CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents File Lawsuit Against Tri-County Health Department Over Mask Mandate

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
 7 days ago

(CBS4) – A group of parents in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties filed suit Tuesday against Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate in schools. Tri-County issued a public health order in August requiring teachers and administrators to enforce the mandate or face criminal penalties .

(credit: CBS)

Becky O’Guin, Communications Manager for Tri-County Health, said in a statement that “TCHD provides education and support in an effort to obtain voluntary compliance” but she also told CBS4’s Shaun Boyd “a violation of a public health order could carry jail time.”

Attorneys Suzanne Taheri and George Brauchler are representing the parents. They say only the legislature can pass laws with criminal consequences, not a health department with an unelected board.

The mask mandate, they say, does not allow exceptions for special needs students, indoor sports or religious objections and, they say, it is arbitrary, “TCHD’s own public health data actually indicates children ages 2-18 are the least likely population to be harmed, hospitalized, or killed by COVID19, and that schools are not major transmission points that lead to community increase in hospitalizations or deaths caused by COVID19.”

Tri-County does not require masks anywhere else. The lawsuit says, “Adults, including seniors, in TCHD’s jurisdictions, while at a significantly higher health risk according to TCHD’s public health data, are able to attend large gatherings, indoor concerts, sporting events, without a mask mandate in place. Further, all Coloradoans, regardless of age, currently have the choice to not wear a mask in every setting other than schools or childcare facilities.”

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID Testing

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...
COLORADO STATE
clearwatertribune.com

Parents, students and community stand up against mask mandate

The Joint School District 171 held a special meeting Sept. 27 in regard to the mask mandate which had been previously approved at the board’s regular meeting Sept. 20. The meeting location had to be changed to the elementary gymnasium due to the audience exceeding the fire safety capacity of the Orofino Elementary School Library.
OROFINO, ID
KRDO

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Denver police officers against vaccine mandate

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge dismissed a suit made by several officers with the Denver Police Department challenging a vaccine mandate. In August, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced all city employees and private-sector workers in high-risk settings are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30 or possibly face termination.
DENVER, CO
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS employee files federal lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccination mandate

A Montgomery County Public Schools employee on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school district, alleging its COVID-19 vaccination mandate violates his religious freedoms. The lawsuit challenges the protocol tightened earlier this month that requires all of MCPS’ 25,000 employees to show proof of being at least partially vaccinated...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
