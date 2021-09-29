CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives.

State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting.

Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate.

But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in.

It forced council members to leave the meeting.

New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.”

“NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said.

Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.”

“I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”

tree -climber000123
7d ago

good because they're planning on spending 27 million for 13 people to go around the state making sure all of your co-workers and you are vaccinated this is getting insane where is our freedom where are our rights

Massachusetts Reports 1,184 New COVID Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,184 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 763,859. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,293. There were 54,597 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.79%. There are 584 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 166 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
I-Team: State Can No Longer Charge For Parking On Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – An I-Team investigation has now led to action on Beacon Hill that will make parking at the nation’s first public beach free once again. It was a win for the people and a defeat for Governor Charlie Baker and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, both of whom wanted parking meters on Revere Beach. But after community protests and several I-Team investigations into the unfairness of the program, the legislature stepped in and put a stop to it. Residents were jubilant after learning the state can no longer charge for parking on Revere Beach. “Those meters need to...
REVERE, MA
