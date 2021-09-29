CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Public Art Installation Coming To Pittsburgh Seeks Participants

CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new public art installation is coming to Pittsburgh.

“People We Love” is offering Pittsburghers the opportunity to participate in the project, which highlights people gazing at a picture of someone they love.

The project is looking for people to be filmed gazing at a digital or physical photo of a person they love. Sign-ups are available now for video sessions from Oct. 2 through late November.

Click here for more. You can also request a participation date and time via email: pittsburgh@peoplewelove.online .

Pittsburgh, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

