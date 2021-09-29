Resident concerned about John Pettibone Community Center roof; Mayor responds

Let’s talk about the New Milford High School roof. A few years back a micro burst caused excessive damage to the roof. At that time, the Democratic Board of Ed suggested a metal roof which would be a deterrent to that type of damage. In addition, solar panels could be installed, which would save the district money in the long run. But Mayor Bass and the Republican Town Council, at that time, said it was too expensive. In my opinion, this became a political issue, which wasn’t in the best interest of the town. And now, it is currently costing an additional $850,000 to install a similar roof. I wonder where the town of New Milford would be now if the roof was replaced when the Board of Ed proposed it.