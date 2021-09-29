Death Of Infant In Custody Of Orange County Jail Under Investigation

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of a child born to an inmate at Orange County’s Intake and Release Center.

The child was born prematurely Monday at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana to an inmate who had been housed at the Intake and Release Center for three days. The child was pronounced dead at about noon, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials.

The child’s mother had been booked into Orange County Jail on Sept. 16 for assault on a peace officer. She was transferred to the hospital on Sept. 19 for medical care. Her name will not be released at this time, authorities said.

The in-custody death will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, while sheriff’s officials will complete an in-custody death review.