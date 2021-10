Nearly one in three Americans have been personally affected by an extreme weather event in the last two years, according to a new poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Those types of events — think hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires — are expected to increase in severity and frequency worldwide as the planet continues to warm due to climate change, and also affect more people in the process.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO