'Stranger Things' Spinoff Shows Are Being Discussed, Says Netflix Head Ted Sarandos

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things fans may even have more content to look forward to, because it seems as if Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is ready to expand the world that the Duffer Brothers created. According to Deadline, Sarandos revealed that Stranger Things is "a franchise being born" and hinted at the possibility of "spinoffs" in the works. The fourth season of the hit series, which recently debuted a new trailer as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event last weekend, is currently set to premiere on the streamer in 2022.

