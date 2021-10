One of the greatest day trips destinations in Georgia, and also perhaps one you wouldn’t expect, is none other than the historic town of Cumming. Located in Forsyth County, Cumming, Georgia is certainly worth a visit, for the history, but also for the unique attractions throughout. Enjoy sprawling views of the mountains when you stay […] The post The Tiny Historic Town In Georgia That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO